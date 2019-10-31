Fed Pauses Rate Cuts

(Washington)

The Fed finally paused. Investors were worried about it, but it happened as many expected. The Fed decided to lower rates another 25 bp yesterday, but said that for the time being, it would stop worrying about the possible trade war. Analysts interpret Powell’s statements as indicating that the Fed wants to wait to see weakness in the US consumer before undertaking any more rate cuts.

FINSUM: Some are perplexed by this pause because none of the three main things the Fed is worried about have actually improved.

