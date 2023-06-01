News & Insights

US Markets

Fed orders Silvergate to complete wind-down while protecting depositors, preserving cash

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

June 01, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Pete Schroeder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Thursday it was ordering Silvergate Bank to implement its previously announced plan to liquidate itself in a way that protects depositors and preserves its funds.

The order, which formalizes the bank's previously announced plans, prohibits the bank from distributing capital or dissipating cash assets without regulatory approval. The crypto-focused bank announced in March it would liquidate itself following the dramatic collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.