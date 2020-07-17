US Markets

Fed opens "Main Street" to non-profits, eases terms from original plan

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday opened its "Main Street" loan program to non-profits, allowing education, health, social service and other groups with as few as 10 employees to tap central bank funding.

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday opened its "Main Street" loan program to non-profits, allowing education, health, social service and other groups with as few as 10 employees to tap central bank funding.

The loan terms were broadened significantly from an initial proposal floated by the Fed in mid-June, including lowering the employee threshold from 50 workers and easing some revenue and operating margin requirements developed as a way to rate the financial health of non-profit organizations.

“Nonprofits provide vital services across the country and employ millions of Americans,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement. “We have listened carefully and adapted our approach so that we can best support them in carrying out their vital mission during this extraordinary time.”

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular