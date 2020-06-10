Fed Officials See Anemic Inflation Despite Trillion-Dollar Money Injections

Federal Reserve officials see U.S. inflation as likely to stay below 2% over the next three years, based on a new summary of economic predictions released Wednesday by the central bank.

Prices for personal consumption expenditures are expected to climb just 1% this year, down from a December projection of 1.9%, according to the document.Â Inflation will average 1.5% next year and 1.7% in 2022, the officials projected.

âWeaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation,â the Fedâs monetary-policy committee said Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day, closed-door meeting.Â

The Fed made no change to its benchmark interest rate, now set in a range from 0% to 0.25%, and officials projected no hikes through the next three years. The officials saw U.S. gross domestic product falling 6.5% this year before a 5% increase in 2021 and 3.5% growth in 2022.

The central bank pledged to continue its purchases of Treasury bonds and other securities âat least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning.â

The revised inflation expectations show that officials see little threat of runaway inflation despite the central bankâs trillion-dollar money injections to stabilize markets and heal an economy devastated by the coronavirus and related lockdowns.Â

Bitcoin prices have surged 36% this year, partly on expectations that the largest cryptocurrency by market value might serve as a hedge against inflation. Economists including Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University have written that hyperinflation episodes in Zimbabwe, France and elsewhere have historically occurred when âwhen the supply of money had no natural constraints.âÂ

The Federal Reserve has expanded its balance sheet by about $3 trillion this year to $7.2 trillion as of last week. Prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the central bank had less than $1 trillion of total assets.Â

Yet, so far inflation has remained muted. Rising unemployment tamps down wage growth and flagging consumer demand reduces upward pressure on prices for goods and services.

A report earlier Wednesday from the U.S. Labor Department showed another closely followed inflation gauge, the consumer price index, or CPI, climbed just 0.1% over the past 12 months, partly due to this yearâs collapse in oil and other energy-related costs.

Excluding food and energy items, the so-called core CPI climbed just 1.2% over the past year, less than half the rate of just a few months ago.

The core inflation reading is the weakest since 2011, Scott Anderson, chief economist at the French bank BNP Paribasâ Bank of the West unit, wrote Wednesday in an email.

âOur forecast is for core consumer price inflation to continue to moderate year-on-year into early 2021 before turning the corner on reviving growth,â he wrote.

