Fed nominees move a step closer to confirmation

April 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to confirmation after Lael Brainard, Biden's pick to be the U.S. central bank's vice chair, won enough votes to clear a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate Monday evening.

The 54-40 cloture vote on Brainard, currently a Fed governor, starts a 30-hour waiting period before a final Senate confirmation vote. A cloture vote on a second Fed nominee, Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, could come as early as Tuesday. A Senate confirmation for all four Fed nominees, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, could take place this week.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)

