Fed must raise rates, but every meeting may be too much: Evans

By Ann Saphir

March 4 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans on Friday said the U.S. central bank is on track to raising rates this year, though it may be "more than I think is essential" to do so at every policy-setting meeting.

"By the end of the year when we are closer to neutral we are going to have a better fix on how far we have to go," Evans said in a CNBC interview, after a U.S. government report showed employers added more than expected jobs in February.

"I don't think we are going to see nearly as restrictive a setting of monetary policy" as when the Fed raised rates in the 1990s, he said.

