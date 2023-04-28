Fed Mistakes Allowed Bank Collapses In March, Says New Report

The Federal Reserve admits its supervisors were too slow and not harsh enough in cracking down on Silicon Valley Bank before its sudden shutdown in March, when it was one of two bank failures that forced emergency government bailouts.

In a postmortem report released on April 28, the Federal Reserve, which oversees SVB, says its supervisors “did not take sufficient steps to ensure” that SVB’s board and management fixed problems first flagged by regulators in 2021.

The collapse of SVB—the second largest bank failure in U.S. history—sent shockwaves through the banking system, not least because it came within days of the closure of Signature Bank. The twin debacles forced the government to enact a systemwide emergency rescue plan on Sunday evening, March 12.

Also on April 28, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) released a separate report on Signature Bank. It concludes that the bank’s risk management didn’t keep up with its rapid growth and that its board and managers didn’t always address issues raised by the FDIC examiners. At the same time, it notes, “the FDIC could have been more forward-looking and forceful in its supervision.”

Bank regulators have been in the hot seat before Congress since then, as many lawmakers have questioned why Fed supervisors had not taken more aggressive enforcement actions before the bank failures.

Prior to SVB and Signature, the FDIC had not shut down a bank since October 23, 2020.

Details of SVB’s Failure Revealed

The report confirms that SVB, with its $209 billion in assets, failed mainly because it focused too heavily on tech startups and venture firms along with bond investments sensitive to interest rate hikes. So as the Federal Reserve rapidly raised rates in the past year, it left the company overexposed and, ultimately, drained of capital.

The bank was growing much too fast, and its demise occurred when word of its struggles spread and customers began pulling out deposits in droves, the report says. The next day, regulators were forced to shut the company down.

“First, the combination of social media, a highly networked and concentrated depositor base, and technology may have fundamentally changed the speed of bank runs,” writes Fed vice chair for supervision, Michael Barr, in the report. “Social media enabled depositors to instantly spread concerns about a bank run, and technology enabled immediate withdrawals of funding.”

The Fed first raised concerns to SVB about it being over-leveraged and facing liquidity risk in late 2021, but the bank’s board and management failed to fix the problems. Bank supervisors didn’t push the issue by following up with stronger enforcement actions.

“[SVB] failed because of a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank. Its senior leadership failed to manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk. Its board of directors failed to oversee senior leadership and hold them accountable. And Federal Reserve supervisors failed to take forceful enough action,” Barr writes.

Regulators and the Treasury Department stand by their emergency actions, which they say prevented a broader financial crisis. Most of SVB’s deposits exceeded the $250,000 insurance coverage through the FDIC’s deposit insurance fund.

The FDIC is now examining its fund and the level of its cap on insured amounts. It’s also joining the Fed in evaluating whether the capital and liquidity requirements on banks are truly sufficient to prevent another financial crisis.

“We should be humble about our ability—and that of bank managers—to predict how losses might be incurred, how a future financial crisis might unfold, and what the effect of a financial crisis might be on the financial system and our broader economy,” Barr writes. “This report is a self-assessment, a critical part of prudent risk management, and what we ask the banks we supervise to do when they have a weakness. It is essential for strengthening our own supervision and regulation.”

What the Failed Bank Reports Mean for the Financial System

Most observers have called SVB’s failure a classic example of being over-leveraged in one area and taking risks that most traditional banks do not—particularly since, following the 2008 financial crisis, banks have been required to keep their balance sheets diversified.

Still, several things are likely to happen in the coming months:

Pressure is mounting on regulators to crack down on bank oversight; in the report, they vow to do this. The result may be new or more stringent banking laws, which could trigger credit tightening.

Expect regulators to examine their rules and supervision of banks’ capital and liquidity as well as caps on deposit insurance in the event of a bank failure.

Deposits will continue to move significantly across financial firms. Many have pulled out from regional players in light of SVB’s failure.

All eyes have been on other regional players, such as First Republic, which got a cash infusion from large banks in March and is now reportedly struggling to find a buyer.

Congress Just Beginning Its Dig Into Bank Failures

Leaders of the Fed, FDIC and Treasury Department were forcefully grilled by lawmakers in March committee hearings. Now that the reports are out, they—and other witnesses—will be called to testify again.

The Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a hearing entitled “Holding Executives Accountable After Recent Bank Failures.” Witnesses have yet to be named for the hearing, scheduled for May 4.

In the week leading up to the public release of Friday’s reports, House Republicans sent a series of letters to the heads of the bank regulators and the Treasury, demanding advance information on the supervisory efforts of SVB and Signature Bank. Among the demands were lawmakers’ request for an independent report on the bank failures. Federal regulators have told Congress they welcome such a report.

The Treasury Department is involved because its secretary, Janet Yellen, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which oversees the soundness of the U.S. financial system.

“While the FDIC and Federal Reserve have produced some of the documents and records sought by this Committee, the Department of the Treasury has been unwilling to provide the specific information and documentation for key information requests,” House Republicans Patrick McHenry (N.C.), Andy Barr (Ky.) and Bill Huizenga (Mich.) told Yellen in an April 26 letter.

