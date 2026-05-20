Fed Minutes Provide Details About Unusually Divided Vote

(RTTNews) - While the Federal Reserve's decision to once again leave interest rates unchanged last month was widely anticipated, the vote on the decision and the accompanying statement was unusually divided.

The minutes of the Fed's April 28-29, released Wednesday afternoon, provided some additional details about officials' mixed views about the outlook for rates.

The Fed said participants generally judged that continued elevated inflation readings together with uncertainty related to the Middle East conflict could necessitate keeping rates unchanged for longer than previously anticipated.

Several participants felt it would likely be appropriate to cut rates once there are clear indications that disinflation is firmly back on track or if solid signs emerge of greater weakness in the labor market, the Fed said.

However, the minutes revealed a majority of participants felt that some policy firming would likely become appropriate if inflation were to continue to run persistently above 2 percent.

"To address this possibility, many participants indicated that they would have preferred removing the language from the postmeeting statement that suggested an easing bias regarding the likely direction of the Committee's future interest rate decisions," the Fed said.

The Fed said Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan would have preferred to provide a more two-sided characterization of the central bank's future interest rate decisions.

The statement said, "In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The trio purportedly took issue with the use of the word "additional," as the latest actions by the Fed have been to lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Stephen I. Miran also voted against the decision, as he continued to prefer cutting rates by a quarter point, resulting in four members dissenting for the first time since October 1992.

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 16-17, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 96.9 percent chance the Fed will once again leave rates unchanged.

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