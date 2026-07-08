Fed Minutes Confirm Mixed Views About Outlook For Rates

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of its June 16-17 monetary policy meeting, which marked Kevin Warsh's first meeting as head of the central bank.

Amid considerable uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation, the minutes said participants discussed a range of scenarios for the evolution of the economy and for future monetary policy actions.

The Fed said most participants remarked on scenarios in which inflationary pressures would dissipate and inflation would soon begin to return to 2 percent.

In such scenarios, almost all of these participants noted that it would likely be appropriate to maintain or eventually lower interest rates, the minutes said.

However, the Fed said most participants also pointed to scenarios in which inflation would remain elevated due to strong AI-related demand, the conflict in the Middle East, or the effects of tariffs.

Almost all of these participants indicated that some policy firming would likely be warranted to return inflation to 2 percent in such scenarios, the central bank said.

Regarding participants' individual assessments of appropriate monetary policy, the Fed said many participants indicated the appropriate level for rates would be within or slightly below the current target range at the end of the year.

At the same time, many others assessed that the appropriate level for rates would be above the current target range at the end of the year, the Fed said.

The minutes reflect the mixed views that Fed officials offered about the outlook for rates in the their latest projections, with the median forecast suggesting rates will be slightly higher by the end of 2026.

Following the two-day meeting, the Fed announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50 to 3.75 percent.

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for July 28-29, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 67.4 percent chance rates will be left unchanged and a 32.6 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

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