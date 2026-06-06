The Fed Might Raise Rates in 2026. Here Are the Stocks I'd Buy If It Does.

At the beginning of 2026, most experts were expecting at least one or two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Now, there's more than a 50% chance priced into the market that the Fed's next move will be a rate hike. If that happens, here are five stocks that could win.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 3, 2026. The video was published on June 4, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase right now?

Before you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JPMorgan Chase wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

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See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 6, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in American Express and Bank of America. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Chevron, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.