Fed Meeting Minutes on Tap Before Thanksgiving Break

Before Wall Street takes a break next week to celebrate Thanksgiving, there will be some key economic indicators in addition to the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. When investors return, there will also be a fresh batch of manufacturing and services data.

The earnings docket is looking very sparse, but quarterly reports are still coming from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Deere (DE), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), HP (HPQ), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW), Nordstrom (JWN), Nvidia (NVDA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Communications (ZM).

Investors should also be monitoring trade deficit data, as well as the ongoing and escalating conflict in the Middle East, which continues to put commodities prices on notice.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 20 brings U.S. leading economic indicators.

Existing home sales and the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting minutes are due out on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Initial jobless claims, durable goods orders, and consumer sentiment data are on tap Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The market will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 24 features the S&P flash services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), before the market closes early at 1 p.m. ET.

