Fed Meeting Minutes Headline Holiday Week

The week of Presidents' Day starts and ends on a quiet note, with markets closed on Monday to observe the holiday. Earnings season will keep chugging along, however, with key services and manufacturing data and the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes sure to capture traders' attention as well.

As far as earnings reports, expect to hear from Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Carvana (CVNA), Block (SQ), Etsy (ETSY), Home Depot (HD), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Lucid Group (LCID), Marathon Oil (MRO), Moderna (MRNA), Mosaic (MOS), Northern Oil & Gas (NOG), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Sunnova Energy (NOVA), Sunrun (RUN), Teladoc (TDOC), Walmart (WMT), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), and Wayfair (W).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed on Monday, Feb. 19 to observe Presidents' Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 brings leading economic indicators.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with minutes from the January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to follow.

In addition to the usual round of jobs data on Thursday, Feb. 22, investors have the S&P flash services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) to unpack, as well as existing homes sale data. Plus, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will deliver remarks.

There is no relevant economic data scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23.

