News & Insights

US Markets

Fed may have to do more to get US inflation back to 2% - Kashkari

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

November 07, 2023 — 07:39 am EST

Written by Lindsay Dunsmuir for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may have to do more to bring inflation back down to its 2% target given the recent run of resilient economic data, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

"When activity continues to run this hot, that makes me question if policy is as tight as we assume it currently is," Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "So if you saw inflation tick back up and you saw continued very strong economic activity in the real side of the economy that would tell me we might need to do more."

He added he does not currently see a lot of evidence the economy is weakening.

The U.S. central bank last week held its benchmark interest rate steady at between 5.25% and 5.50% but signaled it remained open minded on the need to raise borrowing costs further to bring inflation back down to the target rate.

Kashkari's comments echo those he gave on Monday in which he said the Fed had more to do to tame price pressures.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.