Fed Maintains Support to Lift Coronavirus-Hit Economy: 5 Picks

To provide additional support to the U.S. economy, battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve has voted to keep the benchmark short-term rates near zero through 2022. Thus, apart from the interest rate move, Fed’s commitment to continue to purchase Treasury and mortgage securities will probably boost the economy.

Fed Keeps Interest Rates Near Zero

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that they are not even thinking of raising rates. Notably, in the rate-setting meetings, all 17 Federal Reserve officials voted for holding rates near zero till next year. In fact, 15 of the officials hinted at holding the rates through 2022.

In addition, Fed will continue to increase its bond holdings. Thus, Fed has decided to maintain the current pace of monthly bond purchases of $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage securities.

Unemployment to Fall, GDP to Grow Next Year

Importantly, Fed’s commitment of providing more support to the economy will boost growth and reduce unemployment. Majority of the Fed officials now project the jobless rate to decline to 9% to 10% during the last three months of 2020 from May’s 13.3%.

Moreover, although projections of Fed officials suggest that the economy will contract 4% to 10% in 2020, recovery is expected next year. Notably, most of the officials are expecting the economy to grow 5% in 2021.

