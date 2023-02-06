US Markets

Fed loan officer survey finds tighter loan standards, reduced demand

February 06, 2023 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Banks imposed more stringent standards on lending to businesses even as they saw weakened demand for credit during the closing months of 2022, the Federal Reserve said on Monday.

The Fed in its January Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices reported that respondents said tighter lending standards and reduced borrowing desire took place for commercial and industrial firms as well as commercial real estate lending businesses.

On the household lending front, the survey found tighter standards and reduced demand for credit card, auto and other consumer loans.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.