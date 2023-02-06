Fed loan officer survey finds tighter loan standards, reduced demand

By Michael S. Derby

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Banks imposed more stringent standards on lending to businesses even as they saw weakened demand for credit during the closing months of 2022, the Federal Reserve said on Monday.

The Fed in its January Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices reported that respondents said tighter lending standards and reduced borrowing desire took place for commercial and industrial firms as well as commercial real estate lending businesses.

On the household lending front, the survey found tighter standards and reduced demand for credit card, auto and other consumer loans.

