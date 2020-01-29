Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certainly to remain on hold but officials likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the U.S. central bank's key overnight borrowing rate.
