Fed Launches Fund For Businesses and Households to Help in Credit Crunch

The U.S. Federal Reserve Board is launching a financial fund facility which will facilitate the availability of credit to businesses and households as the outbreak of the coronavirus is expected to put the global economy into a recession this year.



The Fed will set up a so-called Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF), to allow primary dealers to support the smooth market functioning, it said in a statement. Governments around the world have been closing borders and businesses to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.



Global airlines, including United Airlines Holdings (UAL), have already warned that their revenues will be down by billions of dollars year-on-year. While the world’s largest automotive companies, including General Motors, will also be faced with factory closures and huge dents in their profits.



Wall Street analysts assign United Airlines a moderate buy rating and with an average price target of $84.50 per share. Analysts are upbeat about General Motors (GM) rating the company with a strong buy and an average price target of $42.78 a share.

United Airlines stock price almost halved over the past week trading at $30.67 a share.

The Fed said that the PDCF program will offer businesses and households overnight and term funding with maturities up to 90 days and will be available from March 20. The program will be in place for at least six months and may be extended as conditions warrant.



The Fed said that credit extended to primary dealers under this facility may be collateralized by a broad range of investment grade debt securities, including commercial paper and municipal bonds, and a broad range of equity securities. The interest rate charged will be the primary credit rate, or discount rate, at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

