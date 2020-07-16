US Markets

Fed kicks off Main Street lending, balance sheet tops $7 trln

Contributors
Ann Saphir Reuters
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The U.S. Federal Reserve's stash of bonds and other assets rose for the first time in more than a month, even as many of its emergency lending facilities continued to get little use and a new lending program designed to help small and medium-sized companies hurt by the coronavirus crisis got off to a slow start.

Adds details, background

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's stash of bonds and other assets rose for the first time in more than a month, even as many of its emergency lending facilities continued to get little use and a new lending program designed to help small and medium-sized companies hurt by the coronavirus crisis got off to a slow start.

The Fed's total balance sheet size rose to $7.01 trillion as of July 15 versus $6.97 trillion a week earlier, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed. It was the first increase since June 10, and was largely due to continued purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities aimed at keeping financial market conditions easy.

But the Fed's facilities aimed at steadying credit and other financial markets continued to get little traction.

Under the Fed's Main Street Lending Program, which became fully operational last week, the central bank purchased just $12 million in loans from eligible lenders, Thursday's data showed. The lenders are required to hold on to 5% of the balance for loans made through the program.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he expects the Main Street Lending Program to come in handy in the fall, when more companies may be financially stressed enough to need to tap it.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular