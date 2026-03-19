Fed Keeps Rates Steady Amid Rising Inflation: What it Means for Banks

After the two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5-3.75% for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the “dot plot,” which maps out policymakers' expectations for where interest rates could be headed in the future, indicated one interest rate cut for 2026.

Fed’s Dot Plot

Image Source: The Federal Reserve

The Fed acknowledged that inflation will rise in 2026 due to uncertainty surrounding the Iran war. Given the concerns, the market reacted strongly and many banking stocks, including JPMorgan JPM, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C, Wells Fargo & Company WFC and KeyCorp KEY, slid yesterday. Also, the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index and the S&P Banks Select Industry Index fell 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Before we discuss the implications of the Fed’s announcements on banking stocks, let us check them out in detail.

Fed Ups Inflation Target, Growth Forecast

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the Iran war will raise inflation as a fresh jump in oil prices sent short-term U.S. borrowing costs to the highest level since last summer. During the press conference following the meeting, Powell said that in the near term, “higher energy prices will push up overall inflation, but it is too soon to know the scope and duration of the potential effects on the economy”. He also highlighted concerns regarding the slowing job market.

Against that backdrop, Fed officials revised their outlook for economic growth and inflation. Per the latest Summary of Economic Projections for 2026, inflation will be 2.7%, an upward tick from the 2.4% projected in December 2025.

The U.S. economy is anticipated to grow 2.4% this year and 2.3% in 2027. This shows an upward change from the prior economic growth targets of 2.3% and 2% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

How Will Banks Be Affected by the Fed Announcement?

With three cuts in 2025, interest rates have declined meaningfully from the peak range of 5-5.25%. This has supported net interest income and net interest margin (NIM) expansion for banks, such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and KeyCorp, in 2025.

Looking ahead, steady economic growth is expected to support lending activity. However, the operating environment for banks is increasingly turning tough because of geopolitical conflicts (mainly in the Middle East), no changes in interest rates and persistent inflation. Asset quality is also expected to stay under pressure in the near term, as borrowers may continue to struggle with loan repayments.

Though banks are seeing early signs of NIM stabilization, a meaningful improvement in the sector’s overall operating environment is unlikely in the near term. Hence, any broad-based recovery in the banks’ financials will likely be gradual rather than immediate.

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Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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