Fed Jitters Drag CAC-40

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 followed Asian and European peers to trade in the negative zone amidst data showing strong economic activity in the U.S. that threatened to jeopardize the Fed's commitment to moderate interest rate increases.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,669.69, down 0.41 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 6,656.93 and 6,704.74.

Aerospace business Thales gained 1.4 percent. Airbus and Bouygues both gained close to 1 percent.

Eurofins Scientific declined 2.22 percent. Capgemini, Societe Generale and Renault, all declined more than 1.5 percent.

The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0516, edging up 0.24 percent overnight whilst the US Dollar Index dropped 0.14 percent to 105.14.

The ten-year bond yield has decreased 2.12 percent to 2.267% versus the previous close of 2.316%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 is currently trading at 439.60, down 0.43 percent on an overnight basis.

