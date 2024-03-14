Fed Interest-Rate Decision in Full Focus Next Week

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will make their latest interest-rate decision next week. While investors expect cuts this year, the central bank has hinted that they'll have to wait until spring for such an update.

There will be less earnings reports than usual next week. The list of names reporting includes Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), BioNTech (BNTX), Chewy (CHWY), FedEx (FDX), General Mils (GIS), Micron (MU), and Nike (NKE).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The home builder confidence index is due Monday, March. 18.

On Tuesday, March 19, investors can expect housing starts and building permits data.

Wednesday, March 20 brings the FOMC's interest-rate decision and a press conference from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Jobs data is slated for release on Thursday, March 21. In addition, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, S&P Flash U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), manufacturing PMI, economic indicators, and existing home sales readings are on tap.

Friday, March 22 will be a respite for investors, as no data is scheduled for the session.

