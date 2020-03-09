Fed injects more cash as market rout continues

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) - The US Federal Reserve on Monday pumped more cash in the US banking system in an effort to meet any spike in money demand as another rout on Wall Street stemming from fears about the coronavirus raised concerns about a liquidity crunch.

Primary activity in US credit markets grinded to a near halt on Monday as credit spreads widened and short-term borrowing costs rose.

A growing number of economists expect the Fed will revisit the tactics it deployed during global financial crisis more than a decade ago as the virus breakout has killed well over 3,000 people worldwide and has sent US stocks from all-time peaks earlier this year.

These potential measures include lowering short-term rates near zero, buying longer-term Treasuries or quantitative easing and targeted lending to specific sectors.

"If they bring short-term rates near zero bound, they will follow that up with unconventional measures," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief US macro strategist at TD Securities.

Some participants are betting for the Fed to do more if financial markets continue to wobble from the fallout of rising cases of coronavirus.

The Fed's funding move on Monday followed an emergency half point rate cut last week, which has not slowed a global market sell-off.

A plunge on benchmark Brent crude futures, which fell as much 30% at one point on Monday, exacerbated fears about the oil industry, while record low bond yields around the world stoked anxiety about the health of the financial sector.

Wall Street was crushed again on Monday. At one point, the Dow was down as much as 2,000 point, while the S&P 500 index was poised for its biggest percentage loss since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis.

MORE LIQUIDITY

The Fed raised the minimum cash offering on its overnight repurchase operations to US$150bln from US$100bn, the New York Fed, which conducts the Fed's open market operations, said in a statement.

It enlarged the minimum size of its two-week repo operations on Tuesday and Thursday to US$45bn from US$20bn, the New York Fed said.

"To address potential liquidity strains, the Fed increased the size of this week’s open market operations," Barclays analysts said in a research note.

"Our sense is that today’s increase is meant to boost to confidence and prevent any future tightening in secured funding, rather than counteracting current pressure," they added.

Last week, the Fed lowered the target range of the federal funds rate by 50bp to 1.00-1.25% in order to counter the downside economic risk from the virus outbreak that has killed more than 3,000 people around the world, mainly in China.

The overnight borrowing costs in the US$4trn repo market, which Wall Street and banks rely on to raise daily cash to fund their trades and loans, were quoted at 1.05-1.14%, compared with the average fed funds rate of 1.09% seen on Friday.

In addition to flooding the banking system with more cash, interest rates market implied traders are pricing in more than 50% chance the Fed would cut its fed funds target by 50bp at its March 17-18 meeting.

Morgan Stanley analysts think the bond market is assessing a 25%-33% chance the Fed would restart QE for a year.

Economists at RBC Capital Markets said on Monday the Fed backed by the US Treasury Department should consider bridge loans to corporations in a bid to help with their cash needs.

