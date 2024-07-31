Fed Holds Rates Steady, Signals September Cut Amid Cooling Inflation

The Federal Reserve officials opted to maintain interest rates at their highest level in over two decades, but signaled a growing inclination towards lowering borrowing costs amid signs of easing inflation and a cooling labor market. The Federal Open Market Committee's unanimous decision leaves the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, unchanged since last July.





In a notable shift, the committee's post-meeting statement reflected a broader focus on risks to both inflation and employment. “In recent months, there has been some further progress toward the committee’s 2% inflation objective,” the statement read. Policymakers acknowledged the moderation in job gains and the slight rise in the unemployment rate, although it remains low. They also noted that inflation, while easing, remains “somewhat elevated.”





Market Overview:





Fed maintains interest rates at 5.25% to 5.5%.



Focus shifts to risks balancing inflation and employment.



Inflation has eased, but remains somewhat elevated.



Key Points:



Job gains have moderated, unemployment rate has risen slightly.



Two-year Treasury yields moved higher; S&P 500 pared gains.



Rate cut expected in September by economists and investors.



Looking Ahead:



Fed to monitor labor market trends and inflation closely.



Potential rate cut at September meeting.



Focus on achieving balanced risks between inflation and employment.



The Fed’s adjustments indicate a nuanced approach to its dual mandate, now emphasizing both inflation and employment risks. This balanced perspective aligns with recent comments from Chair Jerome Powell, highlighting the importance of fostering maximum employment. Despite a resilient economy and healthy consumer spending, the rise in the unemployment rate to 4.1% and the slowdown in hiring underline the Fed’s cautious stance.As inflation trends more favorably towards the 2% target, the Fed's September meeting is poised to be pivotal. Former Fed officials and economists have voiced support for a rate cut, reinforcing expectations for a potential policy shift. Powell's upcoming press conference will be closely watched for further insights into the central bank's strategies to balance inflation control and employment stability.

