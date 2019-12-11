Markets

Fed holds rates steady, expects moderate economic growth next year

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, with moderate economic growth and low unemployment expected to continue through next year's presidential election.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

