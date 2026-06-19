Fed Holds Rates, Signals Possible Hike: What This Means for Citigroup

The Federal Reserve’s latest decision related to interest rates creates a mixed backdrop for Citigroup, Inc. C. More than the single rate decision, the key issue for C is the likelihood of a higher-for-longer rate environment.

The Federal Reserve kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50-3.75% following the March 17-18, 2026, FOMC meeting. However, the latest dot plot signaled a more hawkish policy outlook, with nine policymakers expecting at least one rate hike by the end of 2026, while only one projected a rate cut. The shift reflects the Fed's continued concerns about persistently elevated inflation, resilient economic growth and a labor market that remains too strong to justify easing monetary policy.

For Citigroup, higher rates can support net interest income as loan yields, securities reinvestment yields and floating-rate assets reset higher. This is especially important for its Services segment, including treasury and trade solutions, wherein corporate deposits, payment flows and liquidity-management balances can become more profitable. Citigroup already expects NII, excluding Markets, to rise 5-6% year over year in 2026, and a rate hike could provide additional upside if deposit costs remain controlled.

However, higher rates also bring risks. Borrowing costs could pressure demand for mortgages, commercial loans and consumer credit, while rising delinquencies may force Citigroup to build reserves and increase provisions for credit losses and pressure on earnings growth. Capital market activity could also weaken if higher rates delay mergers, debt issuance and corporate expansion plans, hurting investment banking fees for Citigroup.

Overall, the Fed’s decision is mildly constructive for Citigroup’s revenue outlook but not clearly bullish. For investors, the key issue is whether C’s NII gains can outpace rising funding costs, slower loan demand and credit normalization. Investors should look beyond the headline benefit of higher rates and focus on deposit stability, loan quality, securities exposure and capital strength.

How Other Banks Are Likely to Be Affected by High Rates

Similar to Citigroup, other large banks such as JPMorgan JPM and Bank of America BAC may be better-positioned in a higher-for-longer rate environment because they have broader revenue streams, stronger liquidity buffers and more diversified loan books.

Both JPM and BAC have projected higher net interest income for 2026 despite assuming a rate cut later in the year. If rates rise instead, their NII outlooks could get additional lifts. JPMorgan expects 2026 NII of $103 billion, indicating more than 7% year-over-year growth, while Bank of America expects NII on a fully taxable-equivalent basis to grow toward the upper end of 6-8%. Still, the benefit may be partly offset by rising funding costs, weaker loan demand, higher credit risk and balance-sheet pressures.

Citigroup’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

C shares have gained 82.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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