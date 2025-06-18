Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady, Signals Two Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a target range of 4.25% to 4.50% on Wednesday, underscoring policymakers' cautious stance amid persistent economic uncertainty tied to tariffs and inflation. While the central bank reiterated plans for two rate cuts this year, its latest projections signaled a tempered pace for future easing due to elevated inflation pressures stemming from President Trump's trade policies.





Updated forecasts released by the Fed paint a cautious economic picture, projecting GDP growth to slow to just 1.4% by year-end, accompanied by rising unemployment reaching 4.5%. Inflation expectations were also revised upward to 3% for 2025, suggesting prolonged price pressures could linger beyond initial expectations. Despite these challenges, policymakers remain committed to gradually returning inflation to their 2% target over the next several years.





Market Overview:





Federal Reserve maintains interest rates at 4.25%-4.50% target range



Two quarter-point rate cuts still projected for 2025, slower easing afterward



Inflation forecasts rise to 3% by year-end amid tariff-driven price pressures



Key Points:



U.S. GDP growth forecast reduced to 1.4%, unemployment to rise to 4.5%



Fed signals cautious approach amid ongoing trade policy uncertainties



Policymakers stress patience, monitoring economic data before further action



Looking Ahead:



Market anticipates potential rate cuts as early as September Fed meeting



Trump administration's tariff impact remains significant uncertainty



Fed balancing inflation control and economic growth amidst external risks



Bull Case:



The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady at 4.25%–4.50% demonstrates a prudent, data-driven approach, reassuring markets that policymakers are not reacting impulsively to short-term volatility or political pressure.



Despite higher inflation forecasts and economic headwinds, the Fed remains committed to gradually returning inflation to its 2% target, signaling a long-term plan that could anchor expectations and support stable growth.



Projected rate cuts later in the year, as early as September, offer a potential tailwind for risk assets, as investors anticipate improved borrowing conditions and economic stimulus in the months ahead.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s emphasis on flexibility and readiness to respond to economic shifts provides confidence that the central bank will act decisively if conditions deteriorate or inflation pressures ease.



Market reaction has been cautiously optimistic, with stocks maintaining modest gains and bond yields stabilizing, reflecting investor trust in the Fed’s ability to manage the current environment.



The Fed’s focus on monitoring incoming data ensures that policy decisions will be well-informed and responsive to actual economic performance, reducing the risk of overtightening or premature easing.



Bear Case:



Persistent inflation above the Fed’s 2% target, now forecast at 3% for 2025, suggests that price pressures could remain elevated for longer than initially expected, complicating the path to rate cuts and weighing on consumer and business confidence.



Slowing GDP growth, projected at just 1.4% by year-end, and rising unemployment, forecast to reach 4.5%, indicate a weakening economic backdrop that could pressure corporate earnings and labor markets.



Ongoing uncertainty from President Trump’s trade policies and the risk of further tariffs introduce additional volatility and could exacerbate inflation or dampen economic activity.



Despite the Fed’s measured stance, persistent criticism from the White House demanding aggressive rate cuts highlights tensions between fiscal and monetary policy, potentially undermining policy credibility or consistency.



Potential delays or fewer rate cuts than currently projected could disappoint markets, leading to increased volatility and risk-off sentiment if economic conditions do not improve as anticipated.



The Fed’s neutral stance on recent geopolitical tensions, such as the Israel-Iran conflict, may leave markets exposed to unanticipated shocks that could disrupt global trade and energy markets.



Despite external uncertainties, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank's readiness to respond flexibly, awaiting further economic clarity before adjusting policy. The statement avoided addressing recent geopolitical tensions, notably the conflict between Israel and Iran, and maintained a neutral outlook on labor market conditions, characterizing employment as resilient.Market reaction was cautiously optimistic, with stocks maintaining modest gains and bond yields stabilizing, reflecting investor confidence that the Fed's measured stance could effectively navigate the challenging economic landscape. Yet, ongoing criticism from President Trump demanding aggressive rate cuts underscores persistent tension between fiscal and monetary policy aims.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

