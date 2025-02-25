Fed to Hold Rates, Says BofA’s (BAC) Moynihan Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan has signaled that the Federal Reserve is likely to hold interest rates steady throughout this year and into 2025, asserting that it will take multiple years to squeeze inflation out of the economy. Speaking at a conference in Washington, Moynihan underscored that while the Fed has maintained its rates in its ongoing quest to reach a 2% inflation target, the broader economic environment remains fraught with uncertainty due to shifting trade and immigration policies.





Moynihan also called for a simpler, more predictable regulatory framework for the banking sector. He emphasized that constant policy shifts undermine client confidence, stating, "Get us the rational regulatory structure and have it stick to the ribs." This call for regulatory stability comes as Bank of America and JPMorgan (JPM) prepare to lobby the White House and Congress against accusations of "debanking" conservative customers—a charge that has intensified political scrutiny over financial institutions.





Market Overview:





The Fed is expected to hold rates steady as inflation pressures ease gradually.



Bank regulators face calls for simpler, more stable rules to support financial markets.



Political criticisms of de-risking practices are prompting defensive lobbying by major banks.



Key Points:



Moynihan warned that erratic regulatory policies are undermining client trust and operational stability.



Both Bank of America and JPMorgan are actively countering allegations of discriminatory practices in account closures.



Ongoing debates over anti-money laundering and reporting requirements add to the sector's complexity.



Looking Ahead:



Further clarity on regulatory policies will be crucial for stabilizing market expectations.



Effective dialogue between industry and regulators could foster a more predictable economic environment.



Investors are watching closely as the Fed’s cautious approach and simplified regulations could bolster market confidence.



Bull Case:



The Fed's steady interest rate policy provides a stable environment for businesses and consumers to plan and invest.



A simplified regulatory framework could reduce compliance costs for banks, potentially improving profitability and lending capacity.



Moynihan's call for regulatory stability may lead to more predictable operating conditions for financial institutions.



The gradual approach to inflation reduction suggests a balanced strategy that could avoid economic shocks.



Banks' proactive lobbying efforts may result in policies that support financial sector growth and stability.



Bear Case:



Prolonged high interest rates could dampen economic growth and reduce demand for loans and other financial products.



Political scrutiny over "debanking" allegations may lead to increased regulatory pressure on banks.



Uncertainty in trade and immigration policies could create economic headwinds that impact bank performance.



The extended timeline for reaching the 2% inflation target may erode consumer purchasing power over time.



Ongoing debates over banking regulations could result in policy gridlock, maintaining an uncertain operating environment for financial institutions.



Moynihan’s remarks highlight the delicate balance that policymakers must strike between fostering economic growth and ensuring a stable, predictable regulatory environment. With the Fed likely to maintain its current policy stance amid persistent uncertainties, market participants are calling for reforms that simplify compliance and restore confidence among corporate clients.Looking ahead, a more rational and stable regulatory framework could pave the way for sustained economic growth and strengthen the financial system’s resilience. As major banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan lobby for these changes, investors and policymakers will be watching closely to see if a simpler set of rules can ultimately reduce market volatility and support long-term prosperity.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.