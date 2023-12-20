Fed hawks, doves, and centrists: Tracking US central bankers' views

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The labels "dove" and "hawk" have long been used by central bank watchers to describe the monetary policy leanings of policymakers, with a dove more focused on risks to the labor market and a hawk more focused on the threat of inflation.

The topsy-turvy economic environment of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined those differences, turning U.S. Federal Reserve officials at first universally dovish as they sought to provide massive accommodation for a cratering economy, and then, when inflation surged, into hawks who uniformly backed aggressive interest rate hikes.

Now, as Fed policymakers note improvement on inflation and some cooling in the labor market, the risks are seen as more balanced and the choices more nuanced.

All 12 regional Fed presidents discuss and debate monetary policy at Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings that are held eight times a year, but only five cast votes at any given meeting, including the New York Fed president and four others who vote for one year at a time on a rotating schedule.

The following chart offers a look at how officials currently stack up on their outlooks for Fed policy and how to balance their goals of stable prices and full employment. The designations are based on comments and published remarks; for more on the thinking that shaped these hawk-dove designations, click on the photos in this graphic.

Reuters over time has shifted policymaker designations based on fresh comments and developing circumstances - for an accounting of how our counts have changed, please scroll to the bottom of this story.

Dove Dovish Centrist Hawkish Hawk Patrick Harker, Philadelphia Fed President, 2023 voter: "A decrease in the policy rate is not something that is likely to happen in the short term." Nov. 8, 2023 Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, permanent voter: "Declaring victory would be premature ... But of course the question is 'when will it become appropriate to begin dialing back?" Dec 13, 2023 Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed President, 2023 voter: "When activity continues to run this hot, that makes me question if policy is as tight as we assume it currently is." Nov. 7, 2023 Michelle Bowman, Governor, permanent voter: "My baseline economic outlook continues to expect that we will need to increase the federal funds rate further." Nov. 28, 2023 Raphael Bostic, Atlanta Fed President, 2024 voter: "There's not going to be urgency for us to start to pull off of our restrictive stance." Dec 19, 2023 John Williams, New York Fed President, permanent voter: "We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now." Dec 15, 2023 Lorie Logan, Dallas Fed President, 2023 voter: "We have seen some retracement in that 10-year yield and financial conditions, and so I'll be watching to see whether that continues and what that means for the implications of policy," Nov. 7, 2023 Philip Jefferson, Vice Chair: "We are in a sensitive period of risk management, where we have to balance the risk of not having tightened enough, against the risk of policy being too restrictive." Oct. 9, 2023 Loretta Mester, Cleveland Fed President, 2024 voter: "The next phase is not when to reduce rates, even though that's where the markets are at. It's about how long do we need monetary policy to remain restrictive." Dec 18, 2023 Christopher Waller, Governor, permanent voter: "I am increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%." Nov. 28, 2023 Thomas Barkin, Richmond Fed President, 2024 voter: "We're making good progress on inflation... We're not yet done with inflation." Dec 19, 2023 Michael Barr, Vice Chair of Supervision, permanent voter: The Fed is "at or near the peak" of interest rates." Nov. 17, 2023 Lisa Cook, Governor, permanent voter: "I see risks as two-sided, requiring us to balance the risk of not tightening enough against the risk of tightening too much." Nov. 16, 2023 Austan Goolsbee, Chicago Fed President, 2023 voter: "As inflation comes down, we've got to think about how restrictive do we want to be and are there dangers on the employment side of the mandate." Dec. 15, 2023 Mary Daly, San Francisco Fed President, 2024 voter: Holding rates steady as inflation falls increases the possibility "that we could overtighten quite easily, and so that's what I'm mindful of." Dec 18, 2023 Susan Collins, Boston Fed President, 2025 voter: The Fed should be "patient and resolute, and I wouldn't take additional firming off the table." Nov. 17, 2023 Note: Fed policymakers began raising interest rates in March 2022 to bring down high inflation. Their most recent policy rate hike, to a range of 5.25%-5.50%, was in July. Fed projections released on Dec. 13 showed no policymakers believe rates should go any higher next year, and a majority see them dropping by at least 75 basis points. Neither Jeffrey Schmid, who has been the Kansas City Fed's president since August and will be a voter on the FOMC in 2025, nor Adriana Kugler, a permanent voter who was confirmed to the Fed's Board of Governors in September, have yet made any substantive policy remarks. The St. Louis Fed is seeking a new president to succeed James Bullard, who took a job in academia; the new chief will be a voter on the policy-setting committee in 2025. Interim St. Louis Fed chief Kathleen O'Neill Paese appears to lean hawkish. Below is a Reuters count of policymakers in each category, heading into recent Fed meetings. FOMC Date Dove Dovish Centrist Hawkish Hawk Dec '23 2 9 4 1 Oct/Nov '23 2 7 5 2 Sept '23 4 3 6 3 June '23 3 3 8 3 March '23 2 3 10 2 Dec '22 4 1 12 2

