Fed gives back Wall St power over investor payouts

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street has won back the power of the purse. After passing central bank stress tests last week, the largest lenders can rely more on their own discretion when it comes to paying dividends and buybacks. Investors can now see how much each bank has to give, from the Federal Reserve’s perspective, if not exactly how much will actually come their way.

Until recently, banks would propose a level of dividends and buybacks to the Fed, and if they passed muster, lenders would be locked into those proposals. The new regime gives them more wiggle room. Each year the regulator sets a minimum level of capital they must hold, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, which incorporates a “stress capital buffer” tailored to each bank based on how it fares in annual stress tests. Stay above the minimum level, and a lender can return as much as it likes to shareholders.

Investors are left with two questions: how much can each bank pay them, and how much does it want to? On the first count, Monday brought some happy surprises: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan both emerged with stress capital buffer level estimates lower than what they had been allocated before. Bank of America’s 2.5% buffer didn’t budge. There were disappointments too. Wells Fargo’s buffer increased from 2.5% to 3.1%. Citigroup’s increased too, theoretically eating up an extra $6 billion of capital. The firm run by Jane Fraser is the worst-performing big U.S. bank stock this year.

Lenders have overall been coy, though, on how much more they’re actually planning to give back to shareholders. Morgan Stanley doubled its dividend and raised its buyback target by up to $2 billion, to $12 billion in total. Wells Fargo did say it may repurchase $18 billion of stock, but not entirely in a show of strength: a regulatory bar on growing its assets means it has capital to spare. But JPMorgan, Goldman, Bank of America and Citi didn’t commit to new, ambitious buyback sums.

It's logical for banks to give themselves flexibility given economic uncertainties. True, shareholders used to savoring big forward-looking buyback targets might lament the new mystique. At least now it’s only the banks, and not the regulators in Washington, who will decide what payouts lie in store.

- The largest U.S. lenders on June 28 announced their plans to repurchase stock and increase dividends after clearing the Federal Reserve’s stress test. Morgan Stanley said that it will double its dividend to 70 cents a share in the third quarter of 2021 and buy back up to $12 billion in shares through June 30, 2022.

- Goldman Sachs said it plans to increase its dividend from $1.25 to $2.00 per share, Bank of America will increase its payout by 17% to 21 cents a share and JPMorgan will go from 90 cents to $1.00 per share. Wells Fargo will repurchase $18 billion in shares through June 30, 2022, and double its dividend to 20 cents per share. Citigroup said it would maintain its dividend of at least 51 cents a share.

