US Markets

Fed focused on addressing 'much too high' inflation: Cook

Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

November 15, 2022 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

By Ann Saphir

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank is focused on addressing inflation that is "much too high", and businesses and elected officials may be better able to address issues of disparity in the labor market.

"Monetary policy is, as we all know, a blunt instrument," Cook said at a Bank of Canada event on diversity, equity and inclusion in economics, finance and central banking. "The focus for the Federal Reserve is on addressing inflation, and we want a sustainable, strong labor market."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.