Fed finalizes capital rule for insurers

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Friday it had finalized a rule establishing capital requirements for insurance companies it monitors.

The new rule is substantially similar to a proposal the Fed floated in 2019, and the central bank said all insurers it currently monitors already have enough capital to comply.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese)

