'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors

Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.

What there has not been is an “in between time,” when policy was neutral.

Days like today when the FOMC, the Fed’s rate setting committee, concludes a scheduled meeting and announces their decision on interest rates, have had massive importance for years. There are signs, however, that the market is beginning to develop what you might call "Fed fatigue." That is why as important as today’s announcement is, and as much as stocks will jump around as it unfolds, it is unlikely to have any profound, lasting effect on the market.

Even traders, who are professional over-reactors, are getting tired of jumping up and down every time Jay Powell opens his mouth. There have been months of him saying exactly what everyone expects, and we know what to expect because Powell has been completely transparent about his intentions and what might make him change his mind. As a result, market moves in reaction to his words have become increasingly muted and more likely to reverse within a few days.

Last month, for example, when Powell announced another 75-point hike as expected, the market reacted negatively. However, just three days later, it was back to its starting point and heading higher, something based largely on speculation that the December decision that we are awaiting today would see a move to “only” 50-point increases.

Traders who know what is going to be said each time an announcement is due inevitably start looking for clues as to what will be said next time. The earlier you can decipher those clues, the more money you potentially make. We have a situation right now where even though Powell’s “big announcement” isn’t scheduled until this afternoon, the commentary around it is based not on the decision itself, which conventional wisdom says will be a 50 basis point hike, but on what the Chairman may say about the future.

That inevitably leads to fatigue about the announcement itself. It just doesn’t matter. The inherent ADD of traders means that even though interest rates and Fed policy are by far the biggest influence on the real, long-term value of stocks, the reaction to any policy announcement will be inevitably short-lived.

There is a message in that for investors.

If the market’s reaction to what Jay Powell says today about interest rates is going to be temporary at best, you should basically ignore it. Look instead at what he says about his future intentions. Powell is expected to say that the latest data suggests that inflation is improving, but at over 7%, it is still far too high. In response, the Fed will stick to the plan of rate hikes in the first half of 2023, while continuing to monitor the data. If that is exactly what he says, there will still be a reaction, because that is what traders do, but like anything based on the actual rate increase, any move will be only temporary.

What the Fed decides today and what Jay Powell says about the future do matter, but Fed fatigue is such that most investors should resist the temptation to react to it. Waiting for a few days to fully assess the impact and implications of whatever we hear makes far more sense.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platformSmartFI.

