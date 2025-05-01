Fed faces tough decisions amid slow growth and high inflation

With new data from the first quarter of 2025 indicating both slowing growth and stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve is navigating a challenging economic environment. The central bank’s attempts to strike a balance between its dual mandate of price stability and full employment are made more difficult by this concerning combination.

Federal Reserve Faces Tough Decisions With Slowing Growth and Inflation Stays High

“This data is a stagflation warning shot,” said Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “It won’t calm markets, and it certainly won’t make the Fed’s job easier.” Due to a spike in imports and higher-than-expected inflation, the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years. Economists were alarmed by the contraction and worried that a recession might already be developing. Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley cautioned that a further drop in GDP may occur in the second quarter. He remarked, “Demand didn’t look particularly strong.” “Businesses getting ready for difficult times ahead accounted for a large portion of the activity.”

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which measures core inflation, increased 3.5% during the quarter, significantly higher than the 2.6% increase from the previous quarter and well above the 3.2% economists had predicted. However, March offered a hint of relief. Core PCE rose only 2.6% year over year that month, while overall PCE increased just 2.3%. Month-over-month changes remained minimal, suggesting inflation may have peaked before President Trump’s latest tariffs took effect in April.

Powell Firm In Tough Situation

Earlier this month, Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, acknowledged the economic challenges. Powell described a “challenging scenario” where rising prices and slowing growth pull the Fed’s goals in opposite directions. “We may face a situation where our employment and inflation objectives are in conflict,” he said, indicating that the Fed would weigh the gaps between the two targets carefully.

Powell was publicly criticized during a rally in Michigan by President Trump, who persisted in pressuring him to lower interest rates. Trump questioned the Fed’s leadership, but he did not specifically name Powell. He said, “I know more about interest rates than he does.” Powell reiterated the Fed’s commitment to price stability in the face of political pressure. He cautioned that the labor market may suffer long-term harm if inflation expectations are allowed to drift out of control. When the central bank meets on May 6–7, it is generally anticipated that rates will remain unchanged.

Featured Image Credit: RDNE Stock project; Pexels: Thank You!

The post Fed faces tough decisions amid slow growth and high inflation appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.