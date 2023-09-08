Fed doves, Fed hawks: US central bankers in their words

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The labels “dove” and “hawk” have long been used by central bank watchers to describe the monetary policy leanings of policymakers, with a dove more focused on risks to the labor market and a hawk more focused on the threat of inflation.

The topsy-turvy economic environment of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined those differences, turning U.S. Federal Reserve officials at first universally dovish as they sought to provide massive accommodation to a cratering economy, and then, when inflation surged, into hawks who uniformly backed aggressive rate hikes. Now, divisions are more evident, and the choices - to raise rates again, skip for now but stay poised for more later, or take an extended pause – more varied.

All 12 regional Fed presidents discuss and debate monetary policy at Federal Open Market Committee meetings, held eight times a year, but only five cast votes at any given meeting, including the New York Fed president and four others who vote for one year at a time on a rotating schedule.

The following chart offers a stab at how officials stack up on their outlook for Fed policy and how to balance their goals of stable prices and full employment. The designations are based on comments and published remarks; for more on the thinking that shaped these hawk-dove designations, click on the photos in the graphic.

Dove

Dovish

Centrist

Hawkish

Hawk

Austan Goolsbee, Chicago Fed President, 2023 voter: “We are very rapidly approaching the time when our argument is not going to be about how high should the rates go; it's going to be an argument about how long do we need to keep the rates at this position.” Sept. 7, 2023

John Williams, New York Fed President, permanent voter: "It's still an open question as we go forward, have we got sufficiently restrictive" to bring inflation sustainably down to 2%. Sept. 7, 2023

Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, permanent voter: “We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.” Aug. 25, 2023

Christopher Waller, Governor, permanent voter: “There's nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon, so we can just sit there, wait for the data, see if things continue." Sept. 5, 2023

Patrick Harker, Philadelphia Fed President, 2023 voter: "Right now, I think that we've probably done enough.” Aug. 24, 2023

Lisa Cook, Governor, permanent voter: “If confirmed, I will stay focused on inflation until our job is done.” June 21, 2023

Philip Jefferson, Governor and Vice Chair Designate, permanent voter: “The economy faces multiple challenges, including inflation, banking-sector stress, and geopolitical instability. The Federal Reserve must remain attentive to them all.” June 21, 2023

Michelle Bowman, Governor, permanent voter: “I expect that additional increases will likely be needed to lower inflation to the (Federal Open Market Committee's) goal.” Aug. 7, 2023

Raphael Bostic, Atlanta Fed President, 2024 voter: "I feel policy is appropriately restrictive.” Aug. 31, 2023

Susan Collins, Boston Fed President, 2025 voter: "This context calls for a patient and careful, but deliberate, approach to policy, allowing time to assess the effects of policy actions to date, and then acting appropriately." Sept. 6, 2023

Michael Barr, Vice Chair of Supervision, permanent voter: “I'll just say for myself, I think we're close.” July 10, 2023

Loretta Mester, Cleveland Fed President, 2024 voter: "Probably we need to bring rates up another notch….It doesn't necessarily have to be September, but I think this year.” Aug. 26, 2023

Mary Daly, San Francisco Fed President, 2024 voter: “Whether we raise another time, or hold rates steady for a longer period -- those things are yet to be determined.” Aug. 10, 2023.

Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed President, 2023 voter: “I'm not ready to say that we're done.” Aug. 15, 2023

Lorie Logan, Dallas Fed President, 2023 voter: “My base case, though, is that there is work left to do.” Sept. 7, 2023

Thomas Barkin, Richmond Fed President, 2024 voter: "The reacceleration scenario has come onto the table in a way that it really wasn't three or four months ago.” Aug. 22, 2023

Note: Fed policymakers have been driving up borrowing costs since March 2022 to bring down high inflation, and in July they increased the target policy rate range to 5.25%-5.5%. Most policymakers as of June expected at least one more rate hike by year’s end. Longtime banker Jeff Schmid started as Kansas City Fed president on Aug. 21, but has made no public comments yet. He will be a voter in 2025. The St. Louis Fed has begun a search for a successor to James Bullard, who took a job in academia; the new chief will be a 2025 voter.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Michael S. Derby, Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.