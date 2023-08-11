Fed doves, Fed hawks: a look at how U.S. central bankers fly

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The labels “dove” and “hawk” have long been used by central bank watchers to describe the monetary policy leanings of policymakers, with a dove more focused on risks to the labor market and a hawk more focused on the threat of inflation.

The topsy-turvy economic environment of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined those differences, turning Fed officials at first universally dovish as they sought to provide massive accommodation to a cratering economy, and then, when inflation surged, into hawks who uniformly backed aggressive rate hikes. Now, divisions are more evident, and the choices - to raise rates again, skip for now but stay poised for more later, or take an extended pause – more varied.

All 12 regional Fed presidents discuss and debate monetary policy at Federal Open Market Committee meetings, held eight times a year, but only five cast votes at any given meeting, including the New York Fed president and four others who vote for one year at a time on a rotating schedule.

The following graphic offers a stab at how officials stack up on their outlook for Fed policy and how to balance their goals of stable prices and full employment. The designations are based on comments and published remarks; for more on the thinking that shaped these hawk-dove designations, click on the photos in the graphic.

Austan Goolsbee, Chicago Fed President, 2023 voter: “Hopefully we're going to continue to see improvement on the inflation front.” Aug 1, 2023

John Williams, New York Fed President, permanent voter: "To me, the debate is really about: Do we need to do another rate increase? Or not?" Aug 2, 2023

Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, permanent voter: “It is certainly possible that we would raise the (federal) funds rate again at the September meeting if the data warranted, and I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting.” July 26, 2023

Chistopher Waller, Governor, permanent voter: “If inflation does not continue to show progress and there are no suggestions of a significant slowdown in economic activity, then a second 25-basis-point hike should come sooner rather than later” after the July rate hike. July 13, 2023

Patrick Harker, Philadelphia Fed President, 2023 voter: "Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady." Aug 8, 2023

Lisa Cook, Governor, permanent voter: “If confirmed, I will stay focused on inflation until our job is done.” June 21, 2023

Philip Jefferson, Governor and Vice Chair Designate, permanent voter: “The economy faces multiple challenges, including inflation, banking-sector stress, and geopolitical instability. The Federal Reserve must remain attentive to them all.” June 21, 2023

Michelle Bowman, Governor, permanent voter: “I expect that additional increases will likely be needed to lower inflation to the (Federal Open Market Committee's) goal.” Aug. 7, 2023

Raphael Bostic, Atlanta Fed President, 2024 voter: “I’d like if at all possible to make sure we don’t do too much, and do more than is necessary to get us to that 2% target..” Aug 1, 2023

Susan Collins, Boston Fed President, 2025 voter: “We may be at, or near, the point where monetary policy can pause raising interest rates.” May 25, 2023

Michael Barr, Vice Chair of Supervision, permanent voter: “I'll just say for myself, I think we're close.” July 10, 2023

Loretta Mester, Cleveland Fed President, 2024 voter: "My view is that the funds rate will need to move up somewhat further from its current level and then hold there for a while.” July 10, 2023

Mary Daly, San Francisco Fed President, 2024 voter: “Whether we raise another time, or hold rates steady for a longer period -- those things are yet to be determined.” Aug. 10, 2023.

Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed President, 2023 voter: “We're making good progress, and we're staying on it. If we need to hike- raise rates further from here, we will do so.” July 30, 2023

Lorie Logan, Dallas Fed President, 2023 voter: “The continuing outlook for above-target inflation and a stronger-than-expected labor market calls for more-restrictive monetary policy.” July 6, 2023

Thomas Barkin, Richmond Fed President, 2024 voter: "We have time before the next meeting ... to figure out whether the various forecasts of where the economy is going come true.” Aug 8, 2023

Note: Fed policymakers have been driving up borrowing costs since March 2022 to bring down high inflation, and in July they increased the target policy rate range to 5.25%-5.5%. Most policymakers as of June expected at least one more rate hike by year’s end. Longtime banker Jeff Schmid starts as Kansas City Fed president Aug. 21, and will be a voter in 2025. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a vocal policy hawk, left the Fed in July for a job in academia; the new chief will be a 2025 voter.

