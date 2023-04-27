Fed Decision, Earnings Highlight First Week of May

Next week will be packed with more quarterly reports, as earnings season remains in full swing. The start of the month will also bring a slew of economic news, with the latest Fed interest rate decision and employment data highlighting the week. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Avis Budget (CAR), CVS Health (CVS), Datadog (DDOG), Ford Motor (F), Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), and Uber Technologies (UBER) are just a few of the many companies reporting earnings.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 1, the ISM manufacturing index is due out alongside construction spending data.

Tuesday, May 2 will bring job openings and factory orders.

Wednesday, May 3, features the ADP employment report and ISM services index. A statement from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates and a speech from Fed President Jerome Powell is also expected.

Productivity and trade deficit data is on tap Thursday, May 4, along with the usual initial and continuing jobless claims.

Friday, May 5, the employment report, employment rate, hourly wages, and consumer credit report are scheduled.

