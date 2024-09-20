Fed Cuts Send Gold to Record Highs

Gold prices retreated slightly after hitting a record high in response to the Federal Reserve's half-point interest rate cut. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,560.29 per ounce after briefly reaching $2,592.39 earlier in the day, while U.S. gold futures closed up 0.2%.

The Fed's decision to lower rates, which is expected to continue into next year, has pushed gold prices higher due to its reduced opportunity cost compared to interest-bearing assets. As bond yields rise and the dollar weakens, the demand for gold strengthens. Investors are awaiting further insights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the future direction of monetary policy.

Meanwhile, with inflation still elevated, many are turning to gold as a hedge against eroding purchasing power. Silver prices rose 0.6%, while platinum remained steady, and palladium dropped 3.2%.

Finsum: Gold could be an important hedge if inflation comes back from the grave with interest rates quickly falling.

