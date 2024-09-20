News & Insights

Personal Finance

Fed Cuts Send Gold to Record Highs

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Fed Cuts Send Gold to Record Highs

Gold prices retreated slightly after hitting a record high in response to the Federal Reserve's half-point interest rate cut. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,560.29 per ounce after briefly reaching $2,592.39 earlier in the day, while U.S. gold futures closed up 0.2%. 

 

The Fed's decision to lower rates, which is expected to continue into next year, has pushed gold prices higher due to its reduced opportunity cost compared to interest-bearing assets. As bond yields rise and the dollar weakens, the demand for gold strengthens. Investors are awaiting further insights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the future direction of monetary policy. 

 

Meanwhile, with inflation still elevated, many are turning to gold as a hedge against eroding purchasing power. Silver prices rose 0.6%, while platinum remained steady, and palladium dropped 3.2%.

Finsum: Gold could be an important hedge if inflation comes back from the grave with interest rates quickly falling. 

  • gold
  • inflation
  • fed

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.