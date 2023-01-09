US Markets

Fed could hike rates by 25 or 50 basis points on Feb. 1, Daly tells WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

January 09, 2023 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Adds comments

Jan 9 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday said a half-percentage-point interest rate hike, or a quarter-percentage-point increase, are both possibilities for the U.S. central bank's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.

"I can give you arguments for either side," Daly said in a webcast interview with the Wall Street Journal. The Fed should try to bring inflation down "as gently as we can," but it also "absolutely" needs to make sure high inflation does not become embedded.

Daly said she thinks the policy rate, now in a 4.25%-4.50% range, will ultimately need to go to 5.00%-5.25% and stay there to bring inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target, but exactly how far it will need to rise will depend on the data. She said she expects the U.S. unemployment rate, now at 3.5%, to rise to about 4.5% or 4.6%, and inflation, now running at 5.5% by the Fed's preferred measure, to the low 3% range by the end of 2023.

Getting inflation down faster than that would require "enormous" labor market pain that Daly said she is not willing to inflict.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.