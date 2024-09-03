The Fed Could Be This Stock's Best Friend in 2025

Real estate technology company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) isn't profitable right now, but management is certainly doing a good job of focusing on efficiency and setting the company up for success once the agonizingly slow real estate market picks up. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss why Redfin could be a major winner as the Federal Reserve starts to lower interest rates.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 22, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 24, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Redfin. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2024 $11 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

