Fed corporate bond program starts with a fizzle as total assets near $7 trln

May 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's stash of bonds and other assets grew to nearly $7 trillion this week, but several of its programs are seeing slackening demand from banks and investors, and a much-anticipated corporate bond-buying facility bought little in its first two days of operations.

The Fed's weekly report of holdings inside its massive balance sheet showed total assets rose by $212 billion in the week ended May 13, to $6.98 trillion, as its pace of mortgage bond purchases picked up.

The data showed the Fed's first-ever holdings of corporate bonds totaled just $305 million after the newest emergency facility launched by the central bank kicked off purchases on Tuesday.

The Corporate Credit Facility LLC, set up as a backstop to corporate credit markets initially hit hard as the coronavirus pandemic spread to U.S. shores, will buy corporate bonds on the primary market directly from companies and on the secondary market through exchange-traded funds. Since the Fed announced plans for the facilities in late March, credit spreads have narrowed substantially, suggesting there may be little need for the Fed to make aggressive purchases to maintain stability in the market.

A number of other programs launched by the Fed this spring when volatility surged across many markets and liquidity simultaneously plummeted has now seen several weeks in a row of declining assets.

Borrowings by banks at the Fed's discount window - a last-resort source for banks to meet their reserve requirements - fell to a two-month low of $24.2 billion and is down by roughly half from its peak of more than $50 billion in March. Demand for Fed finance facilities for primary dealers and the commercial paper market both fell again, and foreign currency swap lines with other central banks dipped for the first time since February.

Meanwhile, the Fed's vast holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities continued to grow. Holdings of Treasuries climbed to $4.06 trillion from $4.02 trillion a week earlier, and MBS holdings rose to $1.78 trillion from $1.61 trillion.

(Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

