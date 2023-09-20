Fed Choices, Powell’s Words: Gold and Stock Market Repercussions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Minimal rate hike chances, focus on future projections.

Gold and stocks’ fate intertwined with Fed insights.

Powell’s remarks could sway markets.

A Pivotal Federal Reserve Meeting

The Federal Reserve’s meeting is in the limelight not due to imminent actions, but the insights it offers on future economic projections. Current data suggests a mere 1% chance of a rate hike in this meeting. All eyes will be on the Fed’s quarterly update on pivotal indicators such as GDP, inflation, unemployment, and especially, interest rates.

The limited likelihood of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve might stabilize gold prices over the short-run, while stock markets could react based on projected economic indicators, especially interest rates.

Interest Rates and the Dot Plot Outlook

Presently, the key funds rate stands between 5.25%-5.5%. While the central bank under Chair Jerome Powell may not tweak this rate now, it remains receptive to future changes. One crucial tool, the dot plot, will be observed for shifts in rate projections post-2026. An uptick from the 2.5% outlook given in June might suggest the Fed’s ease with inflation surpassing its 2% benchmark.

Steady rates might support gold prices over the short-run, but anticipation of future rate adjustments, especially if the dot plot indicates comfort with higher inflation, could introduce volatility in stock markets.

Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)

The SEP is another instrument that portrays the Fed’s expectations on rates, inflation, GDP, and unemployment. Historically, the SEP hasn’t been the most accurate predictor, occasionally unsettling the market. However, optimism surrounds the upcoming SEP, with many anticipating uplifting adjustments in GDP growth, coupled with trimmed forecasts for inflation and unemployment.

Positive SEP projections may boost stock confidence, but past unpredictability might add caution, potentially elevating gold’s appeal as a safe asset.

Parsing the Post-meeting Statement and Press Conference

Subtle tweaks in the post-meeting statement’s phrasing could divulge more about the Fed’s perspective on potential rate hikes and its inflation apprehensions. The subsequent media briefing by Jerome Powell is equally pivotal, expected to provide clarity on the FOMC’s strategies and intentions. But at the same time, his remarks could be the source of heightened intraday volatility.

Powell’s remarks and statement nuances could trigger intraday stock volatility, while ambiguity about inflation may boost gold’s allure as a hedge.

Gold and Stocks: A Forecast

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

For gold, a potent dollar – bolstered by higher interest rates – could mean pricier commodities for overseas investors, potentially driving prices down. However, should the Fed display any alarm over inflation or defer further rate hikes, it may enhance gold’s allure as an inflation buffer.

Stocks, particularly sectors like tech, could face headwinds from escalated borrowing costs due to heightened interest rates. On the flip side, the banking sector, as seen with the uptick in the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), seems bullish, likely benefiting from the broader interest rate spread. Nevertheless, stocks’ fate also intertwines with broader economic health indicators and Powell’s remarks post-meeting.

The Verdict

Daily S&P 500

Considering the current setting, the forecast appears mildly bearish for gold, primarily if the dollar strengthens post-meeting. The stock market remains a mixed bag, with certain sectors like tech potentially feeling the squeeze, while financial sectors may thrive. As always, investor sentiment, external economic elements, and global geopolitics will play pivotal roles in shaping the investment landscape post the Federal Reserve meeting.

