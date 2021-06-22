Fed Chair's Testimony to Support Inflation Trades: Here’s One Stock to Consider

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis today, and the prepared testimony includes the words: “Inflation has increased notably in recent months.”

This is a more direct admission on the state of the economy than what we are used to hearing from the usually cautious Powell. He believes that these price increases are “transitory,” and that inflation will behave soon, falling back to the Fed’s long-term 2% goal.

From an investing perspective, that means that while material and commodity prices may increase at a slower rate in the future, they will stay elevated and keep increasing. However, most recently, a lot of materials stocks have dropped significantly from their highs.

An example of this is the aluminum giant, Alcoa (AA).

One could argue that the run up in AA in the first five months of this year was a bit overdone and that too much of the expected recovery was priced in. That, however, involves a lot of speculation. But, there is clear, hard evidence that the pullback has gone too far. As you might expect, it has coincided with a retracement in aluminum price, but while the commodity has dropped only around 6.5% from its May 7 high, AA is down 25% from its May 10 peak.

In addition to that, the rising prices that we have seen in aluminum and other commodities haven’t restricted demand as basic economic theory would suggest they should. Instead, global demand is still increasing at a good rate as economies recover from the shock of the pandemic. There is a demand backlog that is only just beginning to unwind, and fiscal and monetary stimulus around the world is limiting the dampening impact on that growth of higher input prices.

Those are the classic conditions for problematic inflation, but that won’t be a real factor unless the vicious circle of inflation really takes hold where higher input prices leads to higher product prices and demand for higher wages, and then this leading to an increase in input prices and higher product prices, and so on.

Until then, a company like Alcoa will be in a situation where demand for their product remains strong, even at price levels not seen since the boom days of 2007. And yet, after the recent retracement, AA is trading at a forward P/E of 8.94 and a price/sales ratio of 0.67. That still looks like value to me, and it seems that buying the stock around current levels offers significant upside should it push back to new highs with limited downside if you utilize a stop-loss just below $30. I guess we could get to that level and hit a wall, but what we have seen recently is a series of mini rotations between growth and value stocks. Recently, growth has been back in favor, which means value is coming back soon. When it does, Alcoa can be expected to bounce quickly.

So, even if you believe Powell is right and inflation is merely transitory, I believe that stocks like AA can continue to benefit from those conditions.

