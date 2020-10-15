Fed Chairman Powell to Speak About Digital Currencies Next Week at IMF

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak next week as part of a panel on the future of cross-border payments at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting.

Panelists will discuss “the benefits and risks of cross-border” digital currencies as well as their policy implications, IMF said.

The panel, which will be webcast, will start at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Monday.

Also on the panel will be: Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements; Nor Shamsiah, Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia; and Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, whose central bank is collaborating with the United Arab Emirates on a blockchain-based transaction platform.

It was not immediately known if Powell’s remarks will include his thoughts on a digital dollar.

