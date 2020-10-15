Cryptocurrencies

Fed Chairman Powell to Speak About Digital Currencies Next Week at IMF

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak next week as part of a panel on the future of cross-border payments at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting.

  • Panelists will discuss “the benefits and risks of cross-border” digital currencies as well as their policy implications, IMF said.
  • The panel, which will be webcast, will start at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Monday.
  • Also on the panel will be: Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements; Nor Shamsiah, Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia; and Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey, whose central bank is collaborating with the United Arab Emirates on a blockchain-based transaction platform.
  • It was not immediately known if Powell’s remarks will include his thoughts on a digital dollar.

