Fed Chair to Testify Before Congress

The news out ahead of this morning’s opening bell are earnings-oriented. With no major economic reports due out until Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January (including a fresh Inflation Rate), we’ll focus on results from a few of the many companies having reported so far today (more on this below).

For now, we’re seeing major indexes pointed lower to start the new trading day. The Dow is -115 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -20, the Nasdaq -124 and the small-cap Russell 2000 -14 points. This is more or less within the recent pattern we’ve seen: indexes roll up toward all-time highs but draw back in a form of self-policing. These indexes are up over the last month anywhere from +3.3% (S&P) to +4.6% (Dow).

Powell Testimony Before Congress Today

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee later this morning, giving his take on inflation and the Fed’s continued efforts to tame it. After lowering the Fed funds rate by another 25 basis points (bps) back in December, the Fed decided to hold rates between +4.25-4.50% last month. Odds are there will be no change when the Fed meets next, in mid-March. We’ll look for some color on this general outline when Powell speaks.

Morning Earnings Roundup: SHOP, KO, MAR & More

Shopify SHOP met earnings estimates exactly, bringing in 44 cents per share for its Q4 report this morning, ahead of the year-ago earnings result by a solid dime. Revenues were a beat: $2.81 billion versus $2.72 billion, +31.3% year over year for its fastest growth in a year and a half. Guidance for Q1 was a tad weak, however, which is the main reason shares are selling off some of the stock’s +12.7% gains year to date.

Coca-Cola KO outpaced estimates by 4 cents per share on its bottom line for Q4 earnings this morning, to 55 cents per share, for a positive surprise of +7.8%. Coke has not missed on earnings since 2017. Revenues of $11.54 billion in the quarter were up +8%, helping shares gain +4% in early trading, adding to its +3.7% growth year to date.

Marriott MAR kept the positive narrative in the travel industry alight, with the major hotelier posting earnings of $2.45 per share, a +2.7% beat over the $2.38 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $6.43 billion was slightly ahead of the $6.40 billion anticipated, with RevPAR up +4.1% year over year. It’s the third earnings beat in the last five quarters for the company, although the company posted weaker guidance for Q1, and shares are down -2.5% at this hour in the pre-market.

Chemicals giant DuPont DD outperformed expectations by +15% on its bottom line this morning, posting Q4 earnings of $1.13 per share — nicely ahead of the 87 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has not posted an earnings miss in five years. Revenues of $3.09 billion are up +0.82% from Zacks estimates. Its Electronics segment, with its involvement in helping generate AI semiconductors, led the way. Shares are up +5.6% currently in early trading.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.