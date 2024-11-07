Fed Chair says ‘may be appropriate’ to slow cuts as rates approach neutral

Powell says the Fed is “not in a hurry” to get to a neutral rate.
Powell says latest inflation report 'not terrible,' bit higher than expected
- Powell says Fed still on ‘path to more neutral stance,’ that hasn’t changed
- Powell says in near-term, election will have ‘no effect’ on policy decisions
- Powell says economy ‘strong overall,’ labor market has ‘cooled’
- Fed Chair Powell says labor market conditions ‘remain solid’
