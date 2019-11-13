Fed Chair Powell Testifies Today. Don't Expect Fireworks.

President Donald Trump’s speech was supposed to be the big market-moving event on Tuesday, but the Dow closed unchanged for the first time since 2014. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress—supposedly Wednesday’s big market-moving event—have a bigger impact? Don’t count on it.

President Donald Trump’s speech to the Economic Club of New York was supposed to be the big market-moving event on Tuesday. Instead, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged for the first time since 2014. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress—supposedly Wednesday’s big market-moving event—have a bigger impact?

Don’t count on it. Powell is set to testify twice this week, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to the Joint Economic Committee and on Thursday to the House Budge Committee. And good luck finding anyone who expects Powell to say something surprising—if for no other reason than Powell already said what needed to be said at October’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

At the time, Powell touted the strength of the U.S. consumer and the strong labor market, and played down the likelihood of manufacturing weakness having an impact on consumer spending. He also said that “monetary policy was in ‘a good place’ after the latest rate cut,” writes NatWest Markets’ Kevin Cummins, and “indicated that a ‘material reassessment’ of the Fed’s outlook was a pre-requisite for further rate cuts.” Nothing we’ve seen since then would seem to have reached that level. It isn’t even close.

And that is as it should be, explains BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen. He notes that the market has been willing to price in two-quarters of monetary policy and not much more. Currently, fed funds futures reflect a 0.1 percentage point interest-rate cut, which basically means none at all, by May 2020. “[This] is consistent with the Committee walking back cut expectations without tripping into a sharp tightening of financial conditions,” Lyngen writes. “Powell’s job from here will be to walk the party line and not risk rocking the proverbial boat that has so far handled the latest pivot in stride.”

And that might be a good news. The fact that markets appear to have taken Powell at his word also means it has decided to stop worrying about an imminent recession. As long as this round of trade talks produces something, don’t be surprised if investors start paying a little less attention to the Fed.

“There isn’t much for Powell to say beyond what he delivered after the October 30th post-FOMC meeting news conference,” says Jefferies’ Ward McCarthy. “The Fed is monitoring incoming information about the economy, but the mid-cycle adjustment process is complete for now.”

Hopefully, that will be enough.

