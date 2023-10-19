Fed Chair Powell says policy does not feel too tight

U.S. monetary policy is not "too tight," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

"Does it feel like policy is too tight right now? I would have to say no," Powell said at the Economic Club of New York.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

