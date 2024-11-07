14:33 EST Fed Chair Powell says labor market conditions ‘remain solid’
- Federal Reserve cuts federal funds rate by 25 basis points
- Fed says recent indicators suggest economic activity ‘solid’
- FOMC cuts federal funds rate quarter point to 4.5%-4.75%
- U.S. Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates by 25-Basis Points
- Trump likely to allow Jerome Powell to serve out term, CNN reports
