Fed Chair Powell Just Said Risks to the Economy Have Diminished. Why That's Good News For Investors.

Key Points

The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday after three straight cuts.

Fed Chair Powell seems to believe tensions between the Fed's mandates on inflation and unemployment or more in balance now.

He also indicated that many of the perceived risks in the economy are under control.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

As Fed rate decisions days go, this one was relatively mild. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) elected to keep the Fed funds rate at 3.5%-3.75% on Wednesday afternoon, and stock indexes barely flinched at the news. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished the session essentially flat, down 0.01%.

However, Fed rate decision days are known as much for Chair Jerome Powell's press conferences as they are for the decision itself, as investors use the opportunity to glean any insights into the economy from the Fed chief.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This time around, Powell struck a mostly optimistic tone, telling the audience that major risks in the economy had eased. Let's take a look at what he said and what it means for investors.

What Jerome Powell thinks of the economy

Perhaps, Powell's most telling assessment of the economy was, "I would say that the upside risks to inflation and the downside risks to employment have diminished, but they still exist."

Last year, with the implementation of tariffs and a weakening labor market, the Fed was faced with the risk of a potentially stagflationary environment with rising inflation and unemployment. As Powell sees it, that risk has meaningfully cooled. Regarding the labor market, he noted that indicators suggest that conditions were stabilizing after a period of softening, as the unemployment rate has held around 4.4% in recent months.

He also seemed to think the impact of tariffs, which were a huge concern for investors at one point last year, had mostly been absorbed, though he said tariffs were keeping inflation in goods above the Fed's goal of 2%, while services inflation had begun to come down. He expects the effect of tariffs on prices to soon peak and then start to fall.

The Fed Chair also seemed relatively upbeat on the labor market, noting that immigration restrictions may have driven down job growth as both supply and demand for labor have come down, possibly explaining weak job growth.

Finally, he also noted that consumer spending overall has been good, according to the data, despite weak consumer confidence reports.

Why it's good news for investors

Stock market investors generally prefer for interest rates to be falling as that tends to favor stocks over bonds and makes it easier for companies to borrow money.

However, recessionary conditions are often the trigger for rate cuts, which tend to push stocks lower.

The biggest risk to the economy has appeared to be a weak labor market and poor consumer discretionary spending, as a number of retailers have referenced, but according to Powell, those problems may not be as bad as they appear.

If the economy can remain stable and continue growing this year, the stock market, with the help of the AI boom, looks poised to keep rising.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.