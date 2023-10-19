News & Insights

US Markets

Fed Chair Powell delivers speech after protestors removed

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

October 19, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Adds that speech has resumed

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began a highly anticipated speech at the Economic Club of New York several minutes late after several climate protestors chanting "end fossil finance" disrupted the start of the event.

The protestors were removed.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.