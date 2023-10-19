Fed Chair Powell delivers speech after protestors removed

Adds that speech has resumed

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began a highly anticipated speech at the Economic Club of New York several minutes late after several climate protestors chanting "end fossil finance" disrupted the start of the event.

The protestors were removed.

